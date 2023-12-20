Look Back: 13 CNY Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023

As we get ready to turn the calendar to a new year, we look back at the businesses and restaurants we bid farewell to in 2023.

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023 Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New Businesses Opened in 2023

There were several businesses that either expanded or opened in 2023 and one that's coming in 2024.

The Wild Animal Park is expanding again. The Haven is a luxury resort with bungalows, tents, treehouses, and an events center that will be ready in the new year.

Read More: The Haven Coming in 2024

Credit - Jeff Taylor Credit - Jeff Taylor loading...

New Indoor Water Park

A new indoor water park opened in Syracuse for year-round splashing fun.

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort at the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront in Oswego, New York has something for everyone, and the water is just part of the fun.

There are slides, a splash pad, an activity pool, a hot tub, and a state-of-the-art arcade. Party rooms will also be available. Adults can even enjoy a cold one at Splash Bar & Grill.

Read More: New Indoor Water Park Opens for Year Round Splashing Fun

Credit - Splash Indoor Water Park Resort via Facebook Credit - Splash Indoor Water Park Resort via Facebook loading...

Sierra in Consumer Square

A new shopping experience for the outdoor enthusiast opened in Consumer Square in New Hartford.

Sierra, formerly known as Sierra Trading Post, is filling the hole left when Bed, Bath & Beyond closed last Fall. The company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods is bringing the discount retailer to Central New York.

Read More: New Consumer Square Store Opens for Holidays

Credit - Sierra Trading Post/Facebook Credit - Sierra Trading Post/Facebook loading...

Let's hope we have more businesses and restaurants that open rather than close in 2024.