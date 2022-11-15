Celebrate Christmas in the Wild! CNY Zoo Hosting Fun Holiday Dinner
Wrap up the year by eating an incredible Italian dinner in the zoo with your friends and family.
Catering at the Zoo is back with their final Gourmet Dinner Series of 2022, and they are going out with a bang. Join the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse in celebrating Buone Feste this December.
Buone Feste - Seasons Greetings
December's gourmet dinner will help ring in the holidays with a special Italian flare. Buone Feste will feature a five-course Italian dinner, full of holiday classics you and the family are sure to love.
Here's a look at what to expect for your meals:
Course One - Carpaccio (beef tenderloin, olive oil, lemon juice, capers, aioli, arugula, shaved parmesan) paired with Antinori Toscana Bianco (white blend).
Course Two - Ravioli ai funghi (cheese and mushroom ravioli in a marsala cream sauce) paired with Antinori II Bruciato Super Tuscan
Course Three - Pesce spada alla ghiotta (swordfish, capers, tomatoes, olives) paired with Antinori Bramito del Cervo
Course Four - Maiale al latte (milk-braised pork w/escarole and cannellini beans) paired with Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva
Course Five - Panna cotta w/winter citrus marmalade
The Gourmet Dinner Series is being held at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Friday, December 16th from 6 to 9pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by going to the Zoo's website.
Unlike previous dinners, Buone Feste does not have an age restriction in order to join. The entire family is welcome to come eat with the animals for the holidays.