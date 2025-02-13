NY Nurse Helping Save Others to Honor Brother Who Died From Rare Brain Tumor

Zachary Dievendorf lived for 13 years. His memory lives on through his sister who became a nurse in Buffalo in his honor.

Zachary died from a rare brain tumor. But his family is grateful. Grateful they got 7 extra precious months St Jude Children's Research Hospital gave them.

It all started in May of 2008 when Zachary started to feel dizzy and weak. A few days later the family was on their way to St Jude where Zachary was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare tumor on the brain stem.

"He started chemo and radiation treatment immediately," said his sister Sarah. "He was there for 7 to 8 weeks."

Zachary Returns Home

The survival rate for Zachary's form of cancer is less than 10% and most only survive a few weeks after diagnosis.

After weeks of treatment at St Jude, Zachary was able to come back home to Buffalo.

"We even went on a Make-a-Wish trip to St Thomas. It was a really nice time we got to spend with him and our family."

Zachary Loses Battle

Things started to go downhill for Zachary in October. "He fell asleep on Christmas Eve," recalled Sarah. "We were able to spend time with him on Christmas day. He wasn't able to speak much but I remember him holding me and stroking my hair as I cried on his chest knowing that he was going to pass away."

Zachary passed the next morning surrounded by his family.

Beating the Odds

Zachary may have passed away but he beat the odds. He lived seven and a half months, a lot longer than the two weeks most live after getting diagnosed.

"They were the best and worst months of our lives," said Sarah. "We're just so grateful for St Jude and all the time they gave us. We were so fortunate to be with my brother when he took his last breath. He knew how much we loved him and we knew how much he loved us."

St Jude Family

St Jude may not have been able to save Zachary but his family is thankful for everything St Jude gave them.

"You feel so welcomed, loved, and taken care of. It's just so happy there. It's such a blessing to have been a part of their family and always be a St Jude family member."

Raising Awareness

2025 marks 17 years since Zachary has been gone. "He would have been 30 this week and the hardest times is going through pictures knowing that there won't be anymore. We'll never be able to make new memories with him and that's really hard."

Sarah continues to raise awareness for the tumor that took his life. "There is no cure. They are still researching. They don't know much about it even after all these years. I'll keep fighting for every kid until there is no pediatric cancer."

Helping Others

In addition to raising awareness, Sarah has made it her mission to help others by becoming a nurse. "I remember feeling so helpless when my brother was sick and all I wanted to do was take away his pain. It's a way that I have coped and dealt with the grief and loss of my brother."

Sarah says she feels her brother all around her. "I'll go into a patients room and there will be a St Jude commercial on the TV and I'll say "hey Zach, how's it going." I know I'm making him proud and it's a great feeling. He sends me signs every day."

Keeping Zach's Memory Alive

Sarah is married with two small children and continues to keep his memory alive.

"They will never get to meet their uncle, but they will know him through the stories that I tell."

Credit - St Jude Children's Research Hospital

