Buffalo Bills Schedule Is Out, And Fans Already Need A Nap

The wait is over, Bills Mafia. The Buffalo Bills' schedule for the upcoming season is finally here, and it’s packed with big games, short weeks, and holiday football.

Buffalo opens the season on the road in Texas on Sunday, September 13, before turning right around for one of the biggest moments of the year just four days later.

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The First Game In The New Stadium

Week 2 will be the first regular-season home game in the new stadium, and it’ll happen under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

The Bills host the Detroit Lions on September 17, and you already know the atmosphere is going to be absolutely insane.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills Fan Battling Cancer Continues Dream to Follow Team to Super Bowl

Bills fans barely need a reason to jump through tables. Add a brand new stadium and primetime TV? Folding table companies in Western New York may need extra inventory.

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Holiday Football Is Back

The NFL also gifted Buffalo fans a couple of holiday matchups this season.

Thanksgiving night will feature the Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo at 8:20. Nothing says family bonding quite like yelling at the TV while trying not to spill gravy everywhere.

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Then on Christmas Day, Buffalo heads to Denver for a 4:30 PM matchup. So yes, there’s a very good chance people across New York will once again be pretending to pay attention to presents while secretly checking Josh Allen highlights.

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Bills Tickets Will Cost You

If you’re trying to catch a game at the new Bills stadium, it’s gonna hit the wallet hard.

The cheapest seat for the home opener is already over $700 — and that’s up in the 400 level. Not exactly “cheap seats” anymore.

Thanksgiving Day isn’t much kinder either, with tickets just under $500 a piece.

Christmas Day is the “budget option”… relatively speaking. About $250 gets you into the 500 level. If you want something closer to the action, you’re looking at around $400 for end zone seats.

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Full Bills Schedule

Week 1

@ Houston Texans — Sunday, Sept. 13 (1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 2 (Home Opener)

vs Detroit Lions — Thursday, Sept. 17 (8:15 PM, Prime Video)

Week 3

vs Los Angeles Chargers — Sunday, Sept. 27 (1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 4

vs New England Patriots — Sunday, Oct. 4 (1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 5

@ Los Angeles Rams — Monday, Oct. 12 (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 6

@ Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday, Oct. 18 (4:25 PM, CBS)

Week 7

Bye Week

Week 8

vs Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, Nov. 1 (1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 9

@ Minnesota Vikings — Monday, Nov. 9 (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 10

@ New York Jets — Sunday, Nov. 15 (1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 11

vs Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Nov. 22 (1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

vs Kansas City Chiefs — Thursday, Nov. 26 (8:20 PM, NBC)

Week 13

@ New England Patriots — Sunday, Dec. 6 (4:25 PM, CBS)

Week 14

@ Green Bay Packers — Sunday, Dec. 13 (8:20 PM, NBC)

Week 15

vs Chicago Bears — Saturday, Dec. 19 (8:20 PM, CBS)

Week 16 (Christmas Day)

@ Denver Broncos — Friday, Dec. 25 (4:30 PM, Netflix)

Week 17

@ Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Jan. 3 (1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 18

vs New York Jets — TBD