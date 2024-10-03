Mamma Mia! Upstate New York Pizzeria Among 50 Best in the World

If you want some of the best pizza in the world, you should try going to Italy.

It's the European country with the most locations on the 50 Best Pizzerias in the World for 2024.

Several cities are serving up some of the best slices on the globe. Naples, Milan, Rome, and Caserta all made the list, some several times.

It make sense since Milan is said to have created the tasty pie sometime between the 16th and 18th century. Although they started with flatbread and have since evolved to pizza dough.

Best Pizzerias in New York

It wasn't until the 19th century that pizza made it's way overseas to the United States with the arrival of Italian immigrants.

If you don't want to travel to Italy to grab some of the best pizza in the world, there are a few pizzerias in America that have been named the best in the world, including one in Western New York.

Jay's in Kenmore, New York, just outside of Buffalo came in at #28 for the best in the world, #6 in the US. It's known for serving up classic Neapolitan and Detroit-style dishes with a modern flair.

Best in the World

Which pizzeria tops the list?

The best of the best can be found in New York City. Una Pizza Napoletana has the honor of being the number one pizzeria in the entire world.

See all of 50 Top Pizza's Best Pizzerias in the World.

