The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Central New York for the Labor Day weekend.

The Clydesdales are returning to Baldwinsville after trotting into town this past June for the Anheuser Busch Brewery’s 40th anniversary. This time it's for the Folds of Honor.

From the Prohibition era to Super Bowl commercials, there is perhaps nothing more iconic in Budweiser’s storied history than its team of Clydesdale horses.

Beginning of Budweiser Clydesdales

It all began in April 1933 when August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III surprised their father, August A. Busch, Sr., with a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition. A second six-horse Clydesdale hitch was also sent to New York to mark the event.

The six-horse Clydesdale team grew to eight and a Dalmatian was introduced on March 30, 1950, to commemorate the opening of the Anheuser-Busch Newark Brewery. One travels with each of the Clydesdale hitches.

Budweiser Clydesdale in Baldwinsville

One of the Clydesdales will be coming to Baldwinsville for the Folds of Honor scholarship program, something Anheuser Busch has supported for the last 13 years. The program provides educational opportunities to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

You can help too on Saturday, September 2. The Clydesdale will be at Tops Friendly Market on Downer Street from 2 to 4 PM for pictures. Donations to the Folds of Honor program will also be accepted.

