Bruce Springsteen Postpones 8 Shows Including Syracuse & Albany

Bruce Springsteen isn't coming to Central New York to play at the Dome in Syracuse after all. At least not tonight (September 7) anyway.

Live Nation announced the last-minute cancelation of not only the Syracuse concert but a string of shows through September that also included a stop in Albany.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement provided by Live Nation. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce”

Postponed Springsteen Shows

Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 16 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 19 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Sept. 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 29 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Peptic Ulcer Disease

Why did Springsteen cancel? His doctors told him to.

Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. Medical advisors suggested postponing several upcoming shows on the tour.

Keep Your Ticket

Over 30,000 tickets had been sold for Springsteen’s concert at the Dome Thursday. If you have one, hold onto it. More information on a rescheduled date will be coming soon.

The Boss rocked Buffalo earlier this year when he performed at Keybank Center in March.

