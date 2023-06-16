Bridge Closed! You May Need to Take a Detour to FrogFest 34
Your road trip to FrogFest 34 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds may have to take a detour this year.
The Railroad Street bridge in Frankfort, New York is closed for the next few weeks for repairs. 5S will be open but paving is ongoing all summer and there may be delays. So you'll just have to leave a little earlier this year and plan your route ahead of time.
Gates at the Herkimer County Fairground open at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 17. The music begins at noon and runs all day until our headliner, Russell Dickerson takes the stage at 6 PM.
FrogFest 34
Russell Dickerson, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
Russell Dickerson Interview
FrogFest 34
FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed Antiques, Busch Light, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music, Bear Arms Gun Shop, Nirvana Water, and CABVI.