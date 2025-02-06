Breeze Airways Now Offers New Flights From Upstate New York

Breeze Airways just announced that it would offer flights from Albany, Rochester, and Burlington, Vermont with fares starting at $49 one way. Here's what we know so far.

Travelers at the Greater Rochester International Airport will soon have a new airline offering four destinations. Breeze Airways will begin offering the following flights between Rochester and four airports beginning this spring according to WHAM:

- Charleston, S.C. (Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 8)

- Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9)

- New Orleans, La. (One stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 8)

- Orlando, Fla. (One stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9)"

The airline is also launching its previously announced service to New Haven, Connecticut as well. According to ABC 4, travelers from Charleston can now book nonstop flights on Breeze to Albany on Mondays and Fridays starting June 13th, with fares from $49 one way.

Seasonal flights to Burlington will be available on Mondays and Fridays starting May 30, also from $49 one way. Flights to Rochester will operate on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 8, with fares from $59 one way. Service to New Haven will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with fares starting at $37 one way."

Breeze was recently named Startup Airline of the Year by the Centre for Aviation and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association Awards.

With premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze aims to redefine the travel experience. The airline offers both bundled and a la carte options, allowing travelers to customize their journey with add-ons such as bags, seats, and inflight WiFi."

If you're flying Breeze, how do you like the experience? Let us know on our station app.

