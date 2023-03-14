Bring your appetite and some maple syrup! You're gonna need it for this food challenge.

There are food challenges all across the United States that'll make you drool at the mouth. They draw in hungry stomachs from all over, with only a select few actually able to persevere and beat the challenge. But did you hear about this one in Central New York?

There are plenty of notable burger and pizza challenges around us, but now we are adding breakfast to the menu.

Eddie's Ultimate Breakfast Challenge - Second Chance Diner

I hope you're running on an empty stomach because you'll need all the room you can for this!

Second Chance Diner is proud to announce the addition of Eddie's Ultimate Breakfast Challenge to their menu. Take everything you love about breakfast and throw it onto one plate. Now that's A LOT to stick your fork into.

Here's what you'll be facing:

3 Big Pancakes

3 Texas French Toast

4 Sausage

4 Bacon

4 Ham

4 Eggs (cooked your way)

1 Big Scoop of Home Fries

10oz Cup of Orange Juice OR Milk

You'll have to completely empty your plate and finish your drink in under 30 minutes. After that, you're victorious!

The Big Reward

Most restaurants will give you something for beating their food challenge. Well... besides a massive stomach ache. It's no different at Second Chance Diner.

By finishing your plate in under 30 minutes you'll get your meal for free, a free t-shirt, and your picture will be added to their Wall of Fame. Seems pretty great right?

The challenge is available any time they are open, which is Wednesday through Monday from 6:00am to 2:00pm. Thursday's they open at 7:00am.

