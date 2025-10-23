Have you seen the giant boot touring around Central New York?

The famous 13-foot-tall, 20-foot-long, road-ready replica of the iconic Maine Hunting Shoe has been spreading L.L. Bean magic across the country for years, covering more than 350,000 miles along the way.

Built on the frame of a Ford F-250, the Bootmobile came to life thanks to a six-person team that spent over 2,500 hours across seven weeks perfecting every detail. Every element has a creative twist.

The iconic dual-colored laces are made from two-inch mooring rope normally used on tugboats, capable of pulling roughly 106,000 pounds. And the metal eyelets? They’re crafted from upside-down Bundt cake pans, adding a whimsical touch to this already one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Bootmobile in New Hartford

The Bootmobile has become more than just a fun promo vehicle — it’s a moving piece of art. Wherever it goes, it draws smiles, photo ops, and a little bit of childhood nostalgia, reminding everyone that sometimes, bigger really is better.

READ MORE: Toys"R"Us Returns to New York with Two New Stores

You can take your selfie with the Bootmobile at the grand opening of L.L. Bean in New Hartford from 9 AM to 3 PM both days.

Early Opening

L.L.Bean opened early with limited hours in Consumer Square. Store hours are from 10 AM to 6 PM for the soft opening.

The big Grand Opening is scheduled for Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25. That's when you can see the big Bean Boot for yourself.

The first 100 people in line on Friday will be given a $50 gift card. Saturday, it's a custom boat and tote.

Regular store hours will be 9 AM to 9 PM Monday through Saturday and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.