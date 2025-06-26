Central New Yorkers, keep your eyes on the skies. June’s most unpredictable meteor shower is about to reach its peak, and conditions might be just right to catch a glimpse.

The June Bootid meteor shower will hit its peak on Thursday night, June 27th, and for stargazers across Upstate New York—where light pollution is lower and open skies are plentiful—it’s a great chance to witness a rare celestial display. According to the International Meteor Organization, the Bootids are active from June 22nd through July 2nd, but your best shot at seeing them is just after dusk on the 27th.

What Makes the June Bootids Unique?

Unlike the flashier Perseids or Geminids, Space.com reports this shower is more mysterious. In fact, it might deliver a full show—or barely a spark. It’s powered by dust and debris from Comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke, and Earth just happens to drift through its trail this time of year.

According to NASA, Earth takes a daily hit from nearly 48.5 tons of ancient cosmic debris, most of which burns up harmlessly in the atmosphere. But during meteor showers like the Bootids, those streaks become more frequent—and more fun to spot.

Optimal Viewing Conditions in Central New York

If you're in New York's Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, Catskills, or even outside of Syracuse, Utica, or Albany, you’ve got a front-row seat. Better still, the moon will be in its new moon phase, giving us darker skies for better visibility. Just don’t expect a meteor storm. The American Meteor Society calls the Bootids a "Class III" shower, meaning it’s wildly inconsistent. Some years it produces dozens of meteors per hour. Other times? Just one or two.

READ MORE: 15 New York State Observatories To View Space

To spot one, look toward the constellation Boötes in the northern sky—apps like SkyView or Star Walk can help. For best results, aim about 40 degrees away from the radiant, ideally overhead. Your clenched fist at arm’s length measures about 10 degrees.

Local Weather Impact on Viewing

Here's a look at the weather forecast from the National Weather Service of Binghamton as of June 26th 11:30AM:

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8PM and 2AM, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

You can get an updated forecast any time online.