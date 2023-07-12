You Ready? See What&#8217;s Planned for the Boonville Oneida County Fair

You Ready? See What’s Planned for the Boonville Oneida County Fair

Credit - Boonville Oneida County Fair via Facebook

Excited for the Boonville Fair this year? Here's everything you can expect to see come late July.

It's fair season and this is one you can't miss! The Boonville Oneida County Fair is back and better than ever this year. Whether your there for the rides, food, animals, or live music... there is SO MUCH to love up in Boonville.

This year the fair will run from July 24th-30th, full of fun new and returning activities your family is sure to love. And good news, the schedule is finally out!

Credit - Boonville Oneida County Fair via Facebook
Here's the full 2023 Boonville Oneida County Fair event lineup:

Monday, July 24th

10am - Talent Show

Tuesday, July 25th

8am - Fair Gates Open
10am-2pm - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall
10am - Spelling Bee
11am - Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull - Exhibit Hall Area
11am - New York Sire Stakes, Harness Racing - Free Grandstand
1pm-4pm - ACS Steam Glass Demonstrations
2pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
3pm - Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull - Exhibit Hall Area
3:30pm - 4-H Dog Show
7pm - Parade *Christmas in July on the Farm* - Free Grandstand
8pm - Tony Long Toes Levesque
9pm - Fireworks by American Fireworks

Credit - Boonville Oneida County Fair via Facebook
Wednesday, July 26th - Free Admission with Canned Good (FEED OUR VETS)

8am: Fair Gates Open
8:30am - English Minature Horse and Driving 4-H Show
9am - Draft Horse Show
10am - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall
10am - 4-H Dairy Show Fitting & Showmanship
3pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
3:30pm - 4-H Poultry Show
4pm - Lightweight Horse Pull
7pm - Heavyweight Horse Pull
8pm-11pm - Joe Load, DJ - Hauf Brau

Thursday, July 27th - Developmental Disabilities Day

8am - Fair Gates Open
8:30am - 4-H Western Horse Show
9am - Truck Pulls
10am - 4-H Rabbit & Cavies
1pm - 4-H Swine Show
3pm - 4-H Meat Goat Show
3pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
4pm - Best of Oneida County Auction to Benefit Youth 4-H
4:30pm - 4-H and Open Sheep Show
6pm - Shootout Professional Pulling Series
6:30pm - 4-H Beef Showmanship
9pm-12am - Josh Breen - Hauf Brau

Friday, July 28th - Children's Day & Pink Out Day

8am - Fair Gates Open
8:30am - 4-H Horse Show Gymkhana Division
9am - Out of Field Tractor Pull & Antique Tractor Pull
10am - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall
10am - Open and 4-H Senior Animals Dairy Show
1pm-4pm - ACS Steam Glass Demonstrations
1pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
7pm - New York State Tractor Pulling - Grandstands
9pm-12am - Vinyl Logic-Classic Rock - Hauf Brau

Credit - Boonville Oneida County Fair via Facebook
Saturday, July 29th

8am - Fair Gates Open
9am - Open Horse Show
9am - 4-H Dairy Goat Show
10am - Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull
1pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
6pm - Grandstands Open (for concert)
7:30 - Chris Cagle (with opener Broken Rule)
9pm-12am - Broken Rule - Hauf Brau

Sunday, July 30th

8am - Fair Gates Open
10am - 4-H and Open Beef Show
1pm - Demolition Derby - Grandstands
2pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens
6pm - Demolition Derby - Grandstands

You can get more price details and find special deals on the fair's website. Follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date everything going on at the fair!

