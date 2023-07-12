You Ready? See What’s Planned for the Boonville Oneida County Fair

Excited for the Boonville Fair this year? Here's everything you can expect to see come late July.

It's fair season and this is one you can't miss! The Boonville Oneida County Fair is back and better than ever this year. Whether your there for the rides, food, animals, or live music... there is SO MUCH to love up in Boonville.

This year the fair will run from July 24th-30th, full of fun new and returning activities your family is sure to love. And good news, the schedule is finally out!

Here's the full 2023 Boonville Oneida County Fair event lineup:

Monday, July 24th

10am - Talent Show

Tuesday, July 25th

8am - Fair Gates Open

10am-2pm - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall

10am - Spelling Bee

11am - Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull - Exhibit Hall Area

11am - New York Sire Stakes, Harness Racing - Free Grandstand

1pm-4pm - ACS Steam Glass Demonstrations

2pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

3pm - Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull - Exhibit Hall Area

3:30pm - 4-H Dog Show

7pm - Parade *Christmas in July on the Farm* - Free Grandstand

8pm - Tony Long Toes Levesque

9pm - Fireworks by American Fireworks

Wednesday, July 26th - Free Admission with Canned Good (FEED OUR VETS)

8am: Fair Gates Open

8:30am - English Minature Horse and Driving 4-H Show

9am - Draft Horse Show

10am - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall

10am - 4-H Dairy Show Fitting & Showmanship

3pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

3:30pm - 4-H Poultry Show

4pm - Lightweight Horse Pull

7pm - Heavyweight Horse Pull

8pm-11pm - Joe Load, DJ - Hauf Brau

Thursday, July 27th - Developmental Disabilities Day

8am - Fair Gates Open

8:30am - 4-H Western Horse Show

9am - Truck Pulls

10am - 4-H Rabbit & Cavies

1pm - 4-H Swine Show

3pm - 4-H Meat Goat Show

3pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

4pm - Best of Oneida County Auction to Benefit Youth 4-H

4:30pm - 4-H and Open Sheep Show

6pm - Shootout Professional Pulling Series

6:30pm - 4-H Beef Showmanship

9pm-12am - Josh Breen - Hauf Brau

Friday, July 28th - Children's Day & Pink Out Day

8am - Fair Gates Open

8:30am - 4-H Horse Show Gymkhana Division

9am - Out of Field Tractor Pull & Antique Tractor Pull

10am - Children's Activities by CCE in Exhibit Hall

10am - Open and 4-H Senior Animals Dairy Show

1pm-4pm - ACS Steam Glass Demonstrations

1pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

7pm - New York State Tractor Pulling - Grandstands

9pm-12am - Vinyl Logic-Classic Rock - Hauf Brau

Saturday, July 29th

8am - Fair Gates Open

9am - Open Horse Show

9am - 4-H Dairy Goat Show

10am - Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull

1pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

6pm - Grandstands Open (for concert)

7:30 - Chris Cagle (with opener Broken Rule)

9pm-12am - Broken Rule - Hauf Brau

Sunday, July 30th

8am - Fair Gates Open

10am - 4-H and Open Beef Show

1pm - Demolition Derby - Grandstands

2pm - Coleman Brothers Carnival Opens

6pm - Demolition Derby - Grandstands

You can get more price details and find special deals on the fair's website. Follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date everything going on at the fair!

