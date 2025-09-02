Fall fun is right around the corner in Utica, and one of the best family traditions of the season is almost here.

Event Details and Registration Information

Registration for the 2025 Boolermaker Kids Run opens on Monday, September 8th at 10AM. Spots fill quickly since the event is capped at 500 runners, so parents will want to mark their calendars.

The run takes place on Saturday, October 25th at F.T. Proctor Park, with check-in, activities, and warm-ups starting at 9AM. Races kick off at 10AM and are open to children ages 4 through 13. Distance depends on age group, with courses ranging from a quarter mile up to a full mile. Each route is flat, fun, and designed to be safe for all kids.

India Paschal, Sponsor and Marketing Manager, says the event is more than just a run:

“The Boolermaker is a fun way to get outside, stay active, and soak up the fall season before the colder weather sets in. Beyond the runs, families can enjoy our festive Trick-or-Treat Street, a group warm-up, and a few other surprises we can’t wait to share.”

Costumes are encouraged, adding a festive Halloween touch, though children should be sure their outfits are safe for running. That means no capes or dangling accessories, and proper footwear is a must.

Registration is only ten dollars and comes with some exciting perks. Children who register before Sunday, October 12th will receive an official Boolermaker t-shirt. Every participant will also get a finisher’s medal and a goody bag to take along Trick-or-Treat Street. Between the race, the treats, and family-friendly activities like face painting and photo opportunities, it promises to be a memorable fall day in Utica.

Age Groups and Race Distances

For families with more than one runner, the race offers age-appropriate options:

- Quarter mile for ages 4 to 6, and also for children with special needs up to age 13.

- Half mile for ages 7 to 8.

- Three quarter mile for ages 9 to 10.

- One mile for ages 11 to 13.

How to Register or Volunteer

The Boolermaker Kids Run is a celebration of fitness, community, and family fun in the crisp fall air. For registration details or to volunteer, visit their website.