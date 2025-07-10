If you're heading to the Boilermaker this weekend, here's everything you need to know about road closures.

According to the Boilermaker, law enforcement will shut down the entire race course starting at 5:30AM sharp, and only official vehicles will be allowed through after that. Some intersections will stay open a little longer, and officers will be there to help with crossings—but no one will be allowed to drive along the actual course. A few spots may even close earlier depending on security and logistics.

Boilermaker 2025 Road Closures

15K Start Area – Closes at 5AM:

Route 5S westbound at the Culver ramp

Dwyer Ave (completely closed)

Beechgrove Place (between Gilbert & Florence)

Culver Ave from Bleecker Street north

Turner Street Exit off 5S

5K Start Area – Closes at 5AM:

Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Rd (all ramps)

Burrstone Rd from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Rd

Finish Area – Closes at 2AM:

Court St from Schuyler to Fay

Varick St (entire road)

Columbia St from Varick to Schuyler

Whitesboro St from Lafayette to Schuyler

Lafayette St west of Varick

Here Are Intersections Staying Open Until 6AM:

Welshbush Rd

Albany St

Sherman Dr

Oneida St

Genesee St

Campbell Ave (until 6:45 a.m.)

Even if you're not a runner, planning ahead will make your Boilermaker Sunday way smoother.

Shuttle Service For Boilermaker 2025

5K Runners: Park at ConMed (Chenango Rd at French Rd) and catch the shuttle to the starting line. Buses will run from 6:00 to 6:45AM.

15K Runners:

Near the finish line (Court & State Streets), or

Behind the Post-Race Party area on Whitesboro St.

Buses begin at 5:30AM and the last ride to the starting line leaves at 7AM.

