Lace up those running shoes—Boilermaker season is officially here.

The Boilermaker Road Race has announced key registration dates for its 49th running, and if history is any indication, spots won’t last long.

Race day is set for Sunday, July 12, 2026, and excitement is already building across Central New York.

Priority & Open Registration

Priority registration opens Monday, January 19, at 10 AM and runs through Sunday, January 25, at 11:59 PM. This window is reserved exclusively for runners who participated in the 2025 race.

Open registration follows on Monday, January 26, at 10 AM and will remain open until race caps are reached—or, more likely, until they sell out.

And yes, they’re already filling up fast.

15K & 5K Increased Runners

The 15K has a cap of 11,000 runners, a 5% increase from last year, with more than 3,000 spots already claimed. The 5K is capped at 4,500 runners, and over 650 are already registered.

Both races sold out well before race day in 2025, so early registration isn’t just encouraged—it’s smart.

Expo & Bib Program

Boilermaker weekend also brings back the popular Health and Wellness Expo at MVCC’s Utica campus.

The expo runs Friday, July 10, from noon to 7 PM and Saturday, July 11, from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, offering packet pickup, vendors, merchandise, and plenty of inspiration.

Add in the Charity Bib Program, the always-lively Saranac Post-Race Party, and hundreds of volunteers powering the event, and it’s clear why the Boilermaker remains one of New York’s most beloved road races—year after year.