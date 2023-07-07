Important Road Closures & Delays for Utica Boilermaker 2023

Boilermaker 2023 weekend is upon us! Here's what you need to know for the big day.

We are back in full swing this year, excited for the Utica Boilermaker to make it's return to Central New York. This is only the 2nd year the event has been back in-person, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need to Knows

15K race kicks off at 8:00am this year. The 5K race begins at 7:15am, with wheelchair racers off at 7:45am.

Utica National Kids Run and The Boilermaker Walk are also back, both being held at MVCC at 8:00am and 12:00pm respectfully.

Come one and all for the Saranac Post Race Party at FX Matt Brewery, set to run from 8:00am to Noon.

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 5:30 a.m. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open, and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections, but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns.

A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp

Dwyer Avenue (entire road)

Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street

Culver Avenue from Bleecker Street north

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits

Burrstone Road from Sunset Avenue to Old Burrstone Road

Finish Area Road Closures 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 9:

Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street

Varick Street (entire road)

Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street

Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street

Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.:

Welshbush Road

Albany Street

Sherman Drive

Oneida Street

Genesee Street

Campbell Ave until 6:45 a.m.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

5K Shuttle Service:

Runners can park at ConMed on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica, and then ride the shuttle to the 5K start. 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

15K Shuttle Service:

Birnie Bus pick-ups are located:

1. Near the finish line at the corner of Court and State Streets.

2. Near the rear of the Post Race Party area on Whitesboro Street.

Please note that buses begin running at 5:30 a.m. and stop running to the starting line at 7 a.m. Please arrive early.

Participants, attendees and volunteers traveling to the Post-Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.

