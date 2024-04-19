GALLERY: Central New York Community Unites In Blue Wave Tribute

A massive blue wave could be seen all across Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to support our men and women in law enforcement after two officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

It wasn't just blue clothing either. It was everything from nail polish and house lights to blue iced donuts. Everyone did everything they could to honor those who put their lives on the line every day.

Provided Photos

Officers Shot & Killed

Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen died during a shootout in Salina, New York on Sunday, April 14.

The gunman was also killed.

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock Funeral

The funeral for Lt. Michael Hoosock will be held at the State Fair Expo Center at 11 AM on Monday, April 22.

He will be privately laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Michael’s name to the Bomb Technician Memorial Foundation, or Helping Hounds Dog Rescue.

Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant killed in line of duty

Officer Michael Jensen Funeral

The calling hours for Michael Jensen will be held on Friday, April 19 from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home on Merrick Road in Rome.

The funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church on E. Dominick Street on Saturday at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in Michael’s name to the Rome Youth Hockey Association, the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, or the Marion Guild of St. John the Baptist Church.

Syracuse Police Officer killed in line of duty

Fundraiser for Families

A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen.

"Both these men spent their lives helping their respected communities. Now it’s time we help them."

Over 3,200 people have already donated more than $360,000 of the $500,000 goal.

"Thank you to all who’ve supported this fundraiser thus far," said Austin Glickman, LEO Weekend President. "The outpouring of support for both families and their respective departments has been amazing."

You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.