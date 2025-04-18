Paws Off! Contaminated Food Threatens Pets in New York

If you’ve got a puppy or a kitten at home you may be feeding them recalled food.

Blue Ridge Beef is voluntarily recalling some of its Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall affects 2-pound plastic tube-style packages — known as “chubs” that were sold in a few states, including New York, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Here’s the important stuff to check:

Lot #GA1102

Product dates: 2/25/2025

READ MORE: Fecal Fiasco - Butter Recall Leaves New Yorkers Grossed Out

Puppy & Kitten Mix recall Credit - Blue Ridge Beef loading...

Salmonella Symptoms

Salmonella can cause serious illness not just in pets, but also in the humans handling their food. It’s not just "a little tummy trouble" — we’re talking vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and a real good reason to miss work.

For pets, symptoms could include:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Vomiting or diarrhea (with or without blood)

In serious cases, it can be fatal

FamVeld/Think Stock FamVeld/Think Stock loading...

Toss it or Return it

If you find a pack with that lot number, do not feed it to your pets. Toss it or return it to where you bought it. And definitely wash anything it touched, including your hands, bowls, and countertops.

READ MORE: Bottles Of Medicine Sold In New York Recalled

Nobody wants a side of bacteria with their puppy chow.

For full details or to report an issue, head to the FDA’s website.

You can also email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or call 704-873-2072 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app