Central New York is Turning Blue This April and You Can Too
This April, Central New York is turning blue — literally.
Community Wellness Partners is asking businesses, organizations, and local households to “Spark the Night” by lighting up their buildings, landmarks, windows, and homes in blue for Parkinson’s Awareness Month.
This isn’t just local.
Across the globe, the Parkinson’s Disease Avengers are lighting thousands of locations to show support for those living with Parkinson’s disease and to highlight the challenges they face every day.
Locally, Community Wellness Partners hopes to light more than 30 spots in 2026.
Joining the Movement
Alison J. Swartz, Parkinson’s Program Director at Community Wellness Partners, says the initiative has expanded this year. Neighboring communities across Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, and Otsego counties are invited to join in.
"We’re encouraging residents to participate, too. Many homes already have LED lighting or multi-colored bulbs — just switch them to blue for April!”
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Who’s Already On Board?
More than 30 businesses, organizations, and households have committed to lighting up blue.
- Adirondack Bank Center & Nexus Center, Utica
- Bank of Utica, Utica
- Community at Sunset Wood, New Hartford
- Community Wellness Partners, Lutheran Campus, Clinton
- Craig Family Household, Sauquoit
- E3 Auto Customs, Bridgewater
- First Source Federal Credit Union, New Hartford
- Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica
- Rome Capitol Theater, Rome
- Utica City Hall & Police/Fire Departments
- Wynn Hospital Parking Garage
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Support From Local Leaders
This initiative also has the backing of local elected officials. Proclamations declaring April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month have been received from:
- City of Rome, Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan
- City of Utica, Mayor Michael Galime
- NY State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon
- NY State Senator Joseph Griffo
- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente
- Town of New Hartford Supervisor Jim Messa
- Village of Clinton, Mayor Elizabeth C. Tantillo
"We’re grateful to everyone lighting their buildings and landmarks, and to our local leaders for proclamations," said Swartz. "If you want to support in a fun way, join our Wear Blue Jeans Week April 13 — participants donate $5 to Parkinson’s programs and show support by rocking their favorite blue jeans.”
Programs That Make a Difference
Community Wellness Partners isn’t just lighting up buildings — they’re also improving lives. Their programs for people with Parkinson’s include:
- Rock Steady Boxing
- Cycling with Parkinson’s
- William & Rita Abraham Speaker Series
- Nutrition for Parkinson’s classes
- Annual Parkinson’s Awareness Walk
- Monthly Parkinson’s Support Group
While there is no cure yet for Parkinson’s disease, these programs give people living with the condition, as well as their caregivers, ways to stay active, informed, and supported.
Why It Matters
Parkinson’s affects more than 65,000 people in New York State, over 1 million in the U.S., and more than 10 million worldwide.
Community Wellness Partners is shining a light on this disease, literally and figuratively, right here in the Mohawk Valley.
So this April, whether it’s a building, a landmark, or your own living room, turn it blue and spark the night for Parkinson’s awareness.