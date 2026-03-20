This April, Central New York is turning blue — literally.

Community Wellness Partners is asking businesses, organizations, and local households to “Spark the Night” by lighting up their buildings, landmarks, windows, and homes in blue for Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

This isn’t just local.

Across the globe, the Parkinson’s Disease Avengers are lighting thousands of locations to show support for those living with Parkinson’s disease and to highlight the challenges they face every day.

Locally, Community Wellness Partners hopes to light more than 30 spots in 2026.

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Joining the Movement

Alison J. Swartz, Parkinson’s Program Director at Community Wellness Partners, says the initiative has expanded this year. Neighboring communities across Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, and Otsego counties are invited to join in.

"We’re encouraging residents to participate, too. Many homes already have LED lighting or multi-colored bulbs — just switch them to blue for April!”

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Who’s Already On Board?

More than 30 businesses, organizations, and households have committed to lighting up blue.

Adirondack Bank Center & Nexus Center, Utica

Bank of Utica, Utica

Community at Sunset Wood, New Hartford

Community Wellness Partners, Lutheran Campus, Clinton

Craig Family Household, Sauquoit

E3 Auto Customs, Bridgewater

First Source Federal Credit Union, New Hartford

Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica

Rome Capitol Theater, Rome

Utica City Hall & Police/Fire Departments

Wynn Hospital Parking Garage

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Support From Local Leaders

This initiative also has the backing of local elected officials. Proclamations declaring April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month have been received from:

City of Rome, Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan

City of Utica, Mayor Michael Galime

NY State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon

NY State Senator Joseph Griffo

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

Town of New Hartford Supervisor Jim Messa

Village of Clinton, Mayor Elizabeth C. Tantillo

"We’re grateful to everyone lighting their buildings and landmarks, and to our local leaders for proclamations," said Swartz. "If you want to support in a fun way, join our Wear Blue Jeans Week April 13 — participants donate $5 to Parkinson’s programs and show support by rocking their favorite blue jeans.”

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Programs That Make a Difference

Community Wellness Partners isn’t just lighting up buildings — they’re also improving lives. Their programs for people with Parkinson’s include:

Rock Steady Boxing

Cycling with Parkinson’s

William & Rita Abraham Speaker Series

Nutrition for Parkinson’s classes

Annual Parkinson’s Awareness Walk

Monthly Parkinson’s Support Group

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While there is no cure yet for Parkinson’s disease, these programs give people living with the condition, as well as their caregivers, ways to stay active, informed, and supported.

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Why It Matters

Parkinson’s affects more than 65,000 people in New York State, over 1 million in the U.S., and more than 10 million worldwide.

Community Wellness Partners is shining a light on this disease, literally and figuratively, right here in the Mohawk Valley.

So this April, whether it’s a building, a landmark, or your own living room, turn it blue and spark the night for Parkinson’s awareness.