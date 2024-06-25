Escape the heat and avoid the crowds this summer. Cool off in a secluded, natural swimming hole in New York with water so clear you can see the bottom.

The recent heat wave has been brutal in Central New York. High humidity makes it feel like we're at the gates of hell, wearing a wet fur coat. When it's this hot, you do anything to keep cool.

There's a special spot in the remote wilderness of the Catskill Mountains in Ulster County. The Peekamoose Blue Hole is located in Sundown Wild Forest and it's become more popular over the last few years.

Blue Hole

The Blue Hole is a unique natural watering hole formed by sand and swirling gravel in an ancient whirlpool. It features water so clear you can see straight to the bottom. But it's chilly, even in the middle of a heat wave, so be prepared.

Parking at Blue Hole is extremely limited and if you park along the road you will be ticketed or towed. There are also two portable toilets and a dumpster that are provided during the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Blue Hole Regulations

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued special regulations for the Blue Hole and Peekamoose Valley because of an increase in visitors over the past few years.

A $10 permit is required. Camping, fires, generators, alcohol, glass containers, coolers larger than 12", radios and other audio devices are prohibited.

Remember, whatever you bring in, take it back you. Let's work together to keep it clean.

