Blue Buns Wheel-A-Palooza! Cool New Event at Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

Grab your bathing suits for a cool new event at the 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

Take a ride around town in your bathing suit for The Blue Buns Wheel-A-Palooza. The chilly event will be held on February 5 at 1:00 PM. The one-mile ride will start and end at the Ice Palace.

The Ride is dedicated to John VanAnden, a man who loved Saranac Lake, was loved in return, and would've thought the Wheel-a-Palooza was a hoot.

10 Day Carnival

If you're not brave enough for the Blue Buns Wheel-A-Palooza in a bathing suit, just don your toga for the 'Roman around Carnival.' There's plenty to see and do from February 3-12 in Saranac Lake.

The 10-day carnival features parades, fireworks, performances, arctic golf, curling, an icicle contest, and the fry pan toss, a yearly favorite.

See the full schedule of events at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.

Winter Carnival History

The Winter Carnival has taken place in Saranac Lake since 1897. It wasn't always an annual event. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it didn't happen. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since.

The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years too before making a comeback. It stopped in 1920 but returned by 1955.

National Recognition

The 2022 Winter Carnival in the Adirondacks was named among the best in the U.S. according to Thrillist.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival has everything: a Royal Court complete with coronation celebrations and courtly robes, arctic golf, an arctic BBQ, downhill ski races, snowshoe races, curling exhibitions, woodsman exhibitions, a ladies fry pan toss (why not!), "totally tubular"-themed parades, fireworks, and more.

The Ice Castle is the centerpiece of the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Volunteers will begin building this weekend. Take a look at the lengthy process from last year.

