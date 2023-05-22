5 Best and Worst Items To Buy at a Yard Sale

It's that time of year when we clean out the garage, basement, and attic to see if we can turn our trash into someone else's treasure. Here are some tips on what you should be looking for and those items you should avoid this yard sale season.

If you love to hit the sales you can learn more about The World's Largest Yard Sale on June 3 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. To help you with your treasure hunt, here are some of the best things you can find at yard sales.

Yard Sale Dos

1. Books

Whether it's a romance novel for the summer or a specific book to complete your collection, you can find reading gold at yard sales. You might even score that special first edition you've been searching for.

2. Movies & Games

DVDs are going the way of the cassette and 8-track tapes, but if you still like having hard copies of your favorites, most yard sales have great deals on movies. You can usually find old video games too.

3. Jewelry

Yard sales can be great for costume jewelry, necklaces, bracelets, or even men's cuff links.

4. Furniture

You're probably not going to furnish your home at a yard sale, but you might find end tables, stands, lamps, or little shelves that could spruce up your pad.

5. Tools

Most tools are built to last a lifetime so you can sometimes find a good wrench, screwdriver set, or maybe an old table saw. If your kids are starting to use tools, a yard sale is a great place to get a cheap starter set.

Yard Sale Don'ts

Now for the other side of the coin. There are some things you're going to want to avoid at yard sales.

1. Stuffed Animals

Old musty stuffed animals can carry mold, germs, and even fleas. You may want to consider spending a couple of extra bucks and buying new ones.

2. Hats

Even if it looks new or 'gently used' do you really want to wear a hat that's been on someone else's head? How do you know the last person to wear it didn't have lice?

3. Shoes

If you're not going to put on a hat someone else wore, why would you want shoes someone else had their feet in?

4. Makeup

Used makeup? Who wants someone else's DNA on their face?

5. Bedding

Bedding can hold mites, germs, and mold if it hasn't been properly cleaned. Buy this stuff new even if your kid really wants those Disney character sheets.

Happy Yard Sale Season!