Snow Place Like New York: Home to Two of America’s Best Winter Festivals

When it comes to celebrating winter, New York takes the season to the next level with two of the best winter festivals in the country.

From breathtaking ice sculptures and thrilling winter sports to festive lights and cozy treats, these events transform the cold into an unforgettable experience.

If you want to embrace the magic of the season or simply enjoy some frosty fun, there's snow place like New York.

Credit - WFOL Credit - WFOL loading...

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

Travel Pulse named the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival one of the best in the country and it's going to be legendary in 2025.

The theme is Music Legends, featuring the greatest artists of all time, and there are a lot to choose from, living and dead.

Volunteers gather every January, braving the snow and cold to put together the centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival - the Ice Castle.

Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, make up the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101), who cut ice and carry buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks.

Credit - Meachele Burgoyne Manchester/IPW - Local 101/Facebook Credit - Meachele Burgoyne Manchester/IPW - Local 101/Facebook loading...

Winter Carnival Events

There are several events planned during the annual carnival, including artic golf, a fun run, a cornhole tournament, an icicle contest, curling, and the famous frying pan toss. Live music and fireworks will also be held.

The 2025 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held from January 31 through February 9. Get all the details on the upcoming carnival when they are released at Saranacklakewintercarnival.com.

Volunteers Build Famous Saranac Lake Ice Palace 100 volunteers have started building the famous Ice Palace for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival running February 3-14, 2022. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

It’s a Wonderful Life' Weekend

Seneca Falls transforms into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend every holiday season to honor the iconic movie that many believe was inspired by tiny town.

One of the best winter festival in the country always ends with the ringing of the bells to honor those who have left an impact on the community.

The 78h Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” took place from December 13-15. However it's never to early to start planning for 2025.

Senenca Falls turns into Bedford Falls for It's a Wonderful Life Festival Credit - Henry Law/Mira Earl loading...

Check out all the Best Winter Festivals in the country by Travel Pulse.

Get our free mobile app