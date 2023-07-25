Cheers! 2 NY Wineries Win Big For Best Tastings & Tours in Country

Wine country in the Finger Lakes is home to more than 130 wineries. Two are among the best in the country for tastings and tours.

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Best Tour

Dr Konstantin Frank Winery in Hammondsport, New York has been pouring wine since 1962 and it's getting national attention. It topped USA Today's list for Best Winery Tour in 2023, an honor the owners are grateful for.

This esteemed recognition comes as a celebration of the winery's iconic 1886 Food and Wine Experience, which has captivated the hearts of visitors and connoisseurs for over 8 years.

Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook loading...

Top Tasting Room

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery was also among the Top 10 Tasting Rooms in the country, coming in at #3.

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery offers a top-notch tasting experience. Their modern tasting rooms provide knowledgeable staff, exceptional views and personalized experiences for their guests.

Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook loading...

Dr. Frank Starts a Movement

Dr. Frank is credited with starting a movement that changed the course of wine growing in the Finger Lakes. He was the one responsible for introducing the Riesling (and Gewürztraminer) grapes to the Finger Lakes.

Take a trip to the winery where several different tasting experiences await. Enjoy a complimentary tasting in the Dr. Konstantin Frank Tasting Room or get a more intimate tasting experience in the 1962 Reserve Tasting Room. You can also savor Dr. Konstantin Frank wines with local cheese pairings on the 1886 outdoor terrace overlooking Keuka Lake.

Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook loading...

Hillick & Hobbs Best New Experience

Want a new experience? Try Hillick & Hobbs in Burdett, New York. The winery shines the spotlight on dry Rieslings and it's now in the national spotlight. USA Today named it among the Top 10 Best New Winery Experiences in the country.

It was one of the first wineries in the Finger Lakes to mimic winegrowing in the Mosel region of Germany with vines running up and down the hilly slopes surrounding Seneca Lake.

Credit - Hillock & Hobbs via Facebook Credit - Hillock & Hobbs via Facebook loading...

Finger Lakes Best Wine Region

Move over California. The Finger Lakes are among the best wine regions in the country too. The Western New York area came in at #4.

The next time you're looking for a fun weekend away. Try one of the local wineries in the Finger Lakes. There are plenty to choose from, and many offer tours, tastings, and award-winning wine. There's even a wine stomping festival.

The Purple Foot Festival is held at Casa Larga winery in Fairport, New York every year. This year it's scheduled for September 17.

Purple Foot Festival in the Finger Lakes

Unique Wine Barge Tour Allows You to Harvest, Stomp & Taste Your Own Wine Stomp, harvest and drink your own wine on a unique Wine Barge tour in the Finger Lakes.

Move Over Wine! There's a One of a Kind Tasting in the Finger Lakes - Honey Move over wine. There's a new one-of-a-kind tasting in town - honey.

