2 Upstate New York Railways Nominated for Best in the Nation; Vote Now
These two scenic railways are getting well deserved national recognition. Have you ever ridden on them?
USA Today is back again with another 10Best list, ranking the Top 10 best train rides in the United States. It's a fun thing their team compiles for a number of different topics, including best rollercoasters, outdoor concerts, and indoor waterparks. This time they are hitting the tracks, looking for your input on where the best scenic railways are.
The nominees have been submitted by a long panel of experts, dissecting all of their top rated picks from across the country. 10Best editors then narrow down the field even more, leaving their final nominations up for readers to vote on.
Of the 20 railroads available to vote on, 2 of them happen to be from rural Upstate New York. No surprise our neck of the woods would get nominated, but twice is something to appreciate.
Here's who you can vote for and what USA Today had to say about them...
Catskill Mountain Railroad - Kingston, New York
Departing from the historic Hudson River town of Kingston, the Catskill Mountain Railroad traces the course of the Esopus Creek en route to Hurley Mountain. Riders enjoy crossing narrow bridges and passing by Hudson Valley farms and through lush forests that come alive with color in the fall.
The gorgeous scenery can be enjoyed from both closed and open coach cars. "Late summer and leaf-peeping season is a perfect time to book a ride because you'll get to enjoy this area's natural art, which is a treat in itself," says expert Shea Peters.
Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway - Corinth, New York
Spring, summer and fall trips through the southern Adirondack Mountains aboard this scenic railway really lean in with picnic table seating on an open-air flatbed car, with the option of coach and first class seating available as well.
Read More: All Aboard! Scenic Train Ride Takes You Through The Finger Lakes
Fall "leaf peeping" tours are a given, but the Saratoga, Corinth and Hudson Railway also runs March "Snow Trains" and offers kids the rare opportunity to ride the rails in the locomotive along with the train engineer.
Voting is open until Monday, April 17th at noon. Winners will then be announced the following week on Friday, April 28th at noon. You can vote for the railways and learn more about the Readers' Choice Awards by visiting their website.