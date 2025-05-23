When it comes to breathtaking natural beauty, you might be surprised to learn that the best state park in the country isn’t tucked away in the Rockies or along the Pacific coast—it’s right here in New York.

With dramatic waterfalls, deep gorges, and miles of scenic trails, this park offers the kind of views that stop you in your tracks. It’s a place where adventure meets serenity, and every visit feels like a discovery waiting to happen.

Grand Canyon of the East

Letchworth State Park, often called the "Grand Canyon of the East," is seriously one of the most stunning spots in the eastern U.S. That's probably why it's been named the Best State Park in America.

The Genesee River cuts through this massive gorge, which is surrounded by lush forest and three big, beautiful waterfalls, including Taughannock Falls, one of the highest waterfalls east of the Rocky Mountains.

Hiking, Biking & Hot Air Balloons

There are 66 miles of hiking trails, plus options for horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing—and even hot air balloon rides. And trust me, seeing Letchworth from a hot air balloon? Totally unforgettable.

Learn more at Parks.ny.gov.

See the Top 10 Best State Parks as chosen by USA Today readers and make plans this summer for a road trip.

