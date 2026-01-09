If you’ve ever needed an excuse to slow down, breathe, and treat yourself, this might be it.

Turning Stone Resort Casino just shared some big news, and it’s the kind that puts Central New York firmly on the wellness map. Its Skʌ:nʌ́ Spa has been named the No. 1 spa in New York State and the No. 5 spa in all of North America on Spas of America’s prestigious Top 100 Spas list for 2025.

What the Ranking Means for Turning Stone

That’s not just a nice plaque for the wall. Spas of America is one of the most trusted voices in spa and wellness travel, and its annual Top 100 list is based on what real travelers actually love. Rankings are determined by interest and engagement on its website throughout the year, along with one important requirement: every spa must maintain a Google rating of at least 4.0. Skʌ:nʌ́ didn’t just clear that bar, it soared past it with an impressive 4.6 rating.

Why Travelers Love Skʌ:nʌ́ Spa

So what makes this place so special?

For nearly 20 years, Skʌ:nʌ́ has offered something you don’t find just anywhere. It’s the first Native-American-inspired spa in the Northeast, and it weaves Oneida cultural traditions into every part of the experience. From the moment guests arrive, the focus is on tranquility, intention, and care, not just treatments, but how you feel long after you leave.

The spa is known for its world-class amenities, thoughtful service, and expert recommendations that actually feel personal. It’s less “in-and-out appointment” and more “reset your nervous system” energy. And clearly, guests have noticed.

More National Recognition for Skʌ:nʌ́

This latest recognition adds to an already impressive list of honors, including a 2025 Award for Excellence in Immersive Experience from Condé Nast Johansens and a Four-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

Bottom line? You don’t have to travel far to find one of the best spa experiences on the continent. Turns out, it’s been right here in Upstate New York all along.