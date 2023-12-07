1 of World’s Best Snow & Ice Festival Can be Found in Upstate New York

One of the best snow and ice festivals in the world can be found in Upstate New York.

The winter months are more than just skiing and snowmobiling. It's a time to celebrate the beauty of Mother Nature with snow and ice festivals. Where are the best in the world?

Best in the World

Several places overseas like France, China, Sweden, and Switzerland are among the best spots for an ice festival. Many Canadian provinces are home to some cool carnivals too. But what about the U.S.?

The famous Ice Castles set up across the country tops the list. There are three places in Colorado, one in Minnesota and another in Alaska that have the honor of being named best in the world for their snow and ice festivals too. Makes sense with all that ice and snow each state gets.

Best in New York

New York gets its fair share of ice and snow too and one town has been putting it all to good use since 1897.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival has been named one of the world's best snow and ice festivals

When the temperature drops in New York's Saranac Lake, the folks celebrate in style with the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival and the highlight being an elaborate illuminated ice palace.

Winter Carnival History

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival began in 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since.

The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

Volunteers Brave Winter

Volunteers gather every January, braving the snow and cold to put together the centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival - the Ice Castle.

Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, make up the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101), who cut ice and carry buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks.

The 2024 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held February 2 -11, 2024.

Take a look at the work put into creating the 2023 Castle.

