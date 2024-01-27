Rise and shine! They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But who has time nowadays to enjoy a sit-down, home-cooked meal?

Unless you're retired, it's hard to fit breakfast into a busy morning. Sometimes it's just easier to stop and pick something up, especially if you have kids you need to get ready and off to school each day. Throw a husband or a pet into the mix and your mornings are even more hectic.

Best Gas Station Breakfast

Sure, there are several fast-food restaurants you can stop at on your way to work. But what if you need gas too? Or a few essentials like milk, bread or eggs. Why not get everything you need all in one stop?

So we asked on our social media page where the best gas stations were in Central New York with the breakfast worth stopping for, and you answered. One came out the clear winner but several lesser-known places are serving up delicious breakfast sandwiches and pizza.

Here are 13 of the best gas station breakfast spots in Central New York that are worth stopping for to fuel your morning.

Rise N Shine in Syracuse

If and when you DO have time for a sit-down meal, you may want to check out Rise N Shine. The diner in Syracuse serves up some of the most unique dishes, and not just at breakfast. They almost look too good to eat.

You'll need to have a little patience. It's normally a long wait for a table but it's well worth it. They also offer take-out if you don't have time to wait.