Central New York Cider Mill Picked as Best Cidery in the Country

Central New York is home to the best cidery in the nation.

There are more than 1,000 hard cideries across the country, according to the American Cider Association. Pennsylvania is a popular spot with 3 cideries making the Top 10 in the country but there's only one in New York and it's at the top spot.

Who was picked to receive the highest honor?

#1 Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard - Fly Creek, New York

Fly Creek Cider Mill in Fly Creek, New York took #1 in USA Today's Top Cideries in the Country.

"Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard offers a truly massive array of both food and drink products for Upstate New York visitors and locals to sample. Beyond treats like fudge, dumplings, and cookies, cider is a particularly popular liquid refreshment for guests, with the drink available in both hard and alcohol-free varieties."

Pressing Since 1856

The cider mill and orchard has been in business since 1856. Despite fears of closing down in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, three generations of the Michaels family kept the mill alive.

"We are beyond excited to be recognized as America’s Number One Cidery for 2024,” said owner Bill Michaels. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, who ensure every visitor has an exceptional experience. We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans and visitors who supported us with their votes.”

Apple Season Begins

The apple pressing season begins September 12 with the arrival of the apple harvest. Experience why the Fly Creek Cider Mill was voted the best cidery in the nation.

The Mill is open 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, and the season runs through December. Get more information and view the pressing schedule at Flycreekcidermill.com.