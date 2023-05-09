1 of 15 Best Campsites in Country to Pitch a Tent in New York

Tis the season for camping and there are a lot of options. But there's only one spot in New York that's been named 1 of 15 best places in the country to pitch a tent.

New York joins Maine, California, Utah, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Vermont and New Mexico as Country Living's 15 Best Campsites in the U.S.

HTR Niagara (formerly Branches of Niagara Campground Resort) located between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, has the honor of being the top spot for camping in New York state. It offers cabin rentals, yurts, RV and tenting campsites.

If you plan on visiting Niagara Falls, spend a night at the campground nearby. Just a 10-minute drive from the waterfall, this site has a heated swimming pool, internet, and activities for kids.

Last Minute Camping in New York

Want to book a last-minute camping trip with the family this year? You're in luck. It just got a whole lot easier in New York.

Reservations at New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) campgrounds are changing for the 2023 season. It'll now include new same-day reservations to help add flexibility and ease to last-minute bookings for the upcoming season. One night stays will also be available.

"While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. "

Read More: New Hiking Trails & Camping Options in New York

Same Day Reservations

In past years, campsites were booked months in advance. Now campers can book the same day, as late as 5 PM. One-night stays will also be available at any DEC campground season.

"Gaps between reservations will be able to be filled earlier than in the past."

Read More: Upstate New York Campground One of Best in the Nation

The New York camping season begins May 19.

For more information on the 52 DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, visit the DEC's website. You can also call the DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. To make a reservation at any DEC camping facility, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit ReserveAmerica.com.

Happy camping!

