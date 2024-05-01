Bite into Victory: Unveiling New York State’s Best Burger

Who serves up the best burger in New York State?

After weeks of nominations, voting, and tasting in the New York Beef Council's annual Best NY Burger Competition a winner has been revealed.

From Syracuse to Corning, the 10 best burgers in 2024 came from all across New York State.

1. 317 @ Montgomery, Syracuse, NY

2. Ale & Angus, Syracuse, NY

3. Bear Creek, Brewerton, NY

4. Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, NY

5. Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, NY

6. Butchers & Sons, Corning, NY

7. Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY

8. Danny D's Burgers, Port Jervis, NY

9. Rock Burger, Niagra Falls, NY

10. Tap It, Bar & Grill, Rochester, NY

2023 Best Burgers

The "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger" at Syracuse Ale `n Angus Pub was crowned the best of the best for the third year in a row in 2023. Will it have a 4peat this year?

1st Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"

2nd Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"

3rd Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Best Burger for 2024

A group of 19 anonymous judges visited each of the Top 10 restaurants to try their famous burgers and choose a winner.

This year a new burger is king.

Chatham Brewery unseated the three year champ Syracuse Ale `n Angus Pub for the honor of having the Best Burger in New York State.

"The Loaded Brewery Burger, emerged as the clear favorite among judges and consumers, captivating taste buds with its tantalizing flavors and innovative presentation."

The Loaded Brewery Burger is made with locally raised beef burger, white cheddar Mac n Cheese, applewood bacon, and molasses BBQ, served on a toasted sweet roll.

New York Beef Passport

You can try the best burgers in the state with the New York Beef Passport. All of the Top Ten restaurants are included.

All you have to do is order any beef item off the menu at any of the participating restaurants. Then ask for a stamp on your passport. The more stamps you collect the more chances you have to win prizes.

Stamps will be available at participating restaurants from May 1st through September 1st, 2024.

