The results are in for the 2025 Best NY Burger Competition—and let’s just say, this year’s winner isn’t holding back on bold flavors or serious heat.

The top burger is making mouths water across the state. Ready to see who took the crown?

This year Central New York had 3 burgers in the Top 10 - the Matteson Hotel in Ilion, Rooster’s in Utica, and Wendy’s Diner in Cassville each earned a spot for the coveted title.

Top 10 Burgers

Ale & Angus, Syracuse

Ben’s Fresh, Port Jervis

Brewer Union, Brewerton

Butcher’s Son, Corning

Get Smashed, Syracuse

Matteson Hotel, Ilion

R&M, Corning

Roosters, Utica

Tap It Bar and Grill, Rochester

Wendy’s Diner, Cassville

READ MORE: 3 of America’s Best Food Festivals Can Be Found in New York

Best burgers in new york NatashaPhoto/Think Stock loading...

Judges & Public Pick Winner

A panel of anonymous judges hit the road across New York to personally evaluate the Top Ten burgers.

While public voting helped choose the finalists, the NY Beef Council says the final crown came down to in-person taste tests and careful judging.

READ MORE: Mamma Mia! Upstate New York Pizzeria Among 50 Best in the World

LightFieldStudios/Think Stock LightFieldStudios/Think Stock loading...

2025 Best Burger in NY

Despite having 3 burgers from Central New York the title of the best went to a restaurant in the Southern Tier.

The Ghost Burger at The Butcher’s Son in Corning took the spotlight in this year’s Annual Best NY Burger Competition, hosted by the New York Beef Council.

READ MORE: 1 State Park in New York Crowned Best in the Country

What makes it a winner?

Two juicy grass-fed beef patties, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, melty Provolone, and a generous layer of their signature BBQ sauce. It’s a perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory—and it wowed the judges with its taste, presentation, and overall experience.

Hungry yet?

Get our free mobile app