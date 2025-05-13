New York’s Best Burger of 2025 Has Been Crowned — And It Packs Some Serious Heat
The results are in for the 2025 Best NY Burger Competition—and let’s just say, this year’s winner isn’t holding back on bold flavors or serious heat.
The top burger is making mouths water across the state. Ready to see who took the crown?
This year Central New York had 3 burgers in the Top 10 - the Matteson Hotel in Ilion, Rooster’s in Utica, and Wendy’s Diner in Cassville each earned a spot for the coveted title.
Top 10 Burgers
Ale & Angus, Syracuse
Ben’s Fresh, Port Jervis
Brewer Union, Brewerton
Butcher’s Son, Corning
Get Smashed, Syracuse
Matteson Hotel, Ilion
R&M, Corning
Roosters, Utica
Tap It Bar and Grill, Rochester
Wendy’s Diner, Cassville
Judges & Public Pick Winner
A panel of anonymous judges hit the road across New York to personally evaluate the Top Ten burgers.
While public voting helped choose the finalists, the NY Beef Council says the final crown came down to in-person taste tests and careful judging.
2025 Best Burger in NY
Despite having 3 burgers from Central New York the title of the best went to a restaurant in the Southern Tier.
The Ghost Burger at The Butcher’s Son in Corning took the spotlight in this year’s Annual Best NY Burger Competition, hosted by the New York Beef Council.
What makes it a winner?
Two juicy grass-fed beef patties, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, melty Provolone, and a generous layer of their signature BBQ sauce. It’s a perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and savory—and it wowed the judges with its taste, presentation, and overall experience.
Hungry yet?
