Beloved Wildlife Refuge Closes in Adirondacks & Is Up for Sale

A popular rehabilitation center that brought thousands of visitors every year to the nearly 50 acres of land in the Adirondacks is on the market.

The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge closed to the public in January. The owner, Stephen Hall, who lost his wife Wendy to cancer in 2022 has decided it's time to retire at age 77.

Hall had hoped one of his four children might take over the refuge, but they all gone on to pursue other paths.

Rescue & Release Since 2000

Thousands of visitors once explored the trails and observed rescued bears, wolves, bobcats, and birds of prey since the refuge opened in 2000. The mission was to rescue injured wildlife and return them to the wild whenever possible.

Violation disputes with the DEC led to revoking the rehab license at the refuge.

Timber wolf in winter Photo Credit - mirceax/Think Stock loading...

Bears Escape

Several bears escaped the refuge in 2019 and again in 2021.

One eventually died after being sent to a new home in Maine.

Credit - Adirondack Wildlife Refuge Credit - Adirondack Wildlife Refuge loading...

Refuge for Sale

Hall plans to split the land into two parcels, hoping a buyer might revive the refuge, though the real estate listing with Adirondack Premiere Properties highlights its residential development potential.

Buildings include a 1,200 sq. ft. log cabin which operated as a welcome center, a rehab building, a storage barn, a two-person and a four-person Glamping cottage both available as vacation rentals. There is also a third cabin which had featured interactive presentations.

With 1,500 feet of riverfront, two miles of trails, and views of Whiteface Mountain, the property presents multiple possibilities—but any major development would require Adirondack Park Agency approval.

Hall, plans to continue writing, adding to his contributions to Adirondack publications according to the Adirondack Explorer.

Get our free mobile app