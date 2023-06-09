New York or Mars? Apocalyptic Before & After Photos of Smoke Filled Air
What a difference a few hours can make. Have you seen the apocalyptic videos and pictures of the smoke-filled air in New York State?
Check out this unbelievable time-lapse video of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. It goes from overcast skies at 11 AM to what life on Mars looks like just three hours later.
Empire State Building
The view of the Empire State Building took on an orange hue Wednesday, June 7 thanks to all the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Statue of Liberty
Lady Liberty nearly disappeared in the smoke-filled haze.
Upstate New York Skies
New York City wasn't the only area in the state that saw an insane difference in the sky. Alexandria Bay in Upstate New York went from blue skies to what looks like something that was photoshopped.
Masks & Warnings
A million masks are being handed out in New York City and Governor Kathy Hochul is advising residents to stay indoors. She's also sent a number of New York Forest Rangers to help fight the out-of-control wildfires in Canada and more are on standby if additional help is needed.
Enhanced measures have also been instated to protect horses, riders, and spectators at this weekend’s Belmont Stakes. If the air quality is over 200 all races will be canceled on Saturday, June 10.
Air Quality
The air quality is better than it was earlier in the week, dropping below 100 in several parts of the state, but that could change as the weather patterns change.
The air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' Air Quality Index levels in the Long Island, New York City Metro, and Western New York regions on Friday, June 9.