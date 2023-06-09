New York or Mars? Apocalyptic Before & After Photos of Smoke Filled Air

What a difference a few hours can make. Have you seen the apocalyptic videos and pictures of the smoke-filled air in New York State?

Check out this unbelievable time-lapse video of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. It goes from overcast skies at 11 AM to what life on Mars looks like just three hours later.

Empire State Building

The view of the Empire State Building took on an orange hue Wednesday, June 7 thanks to all the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Credit - Getty Images

Statue of Liberty

Lady Liberty nearly disappeared in the smoke-filled haze.

Credit - Getty Images

Upstate New York Skies

New York City wasn't the only area in the state that saw an insane difference in the sky. Alexandria Bay in Upstate New York went from blue skies to what looks like something that was photoshopped.

Masks & Warnings

A million masks are being handed out in New York City and Governor Kathy Hochul is advising residents to stay indoors. She's also sent a number of New York Forest Rangers to help fight the out-of-control wildfires in Canada and more are on standby if additional help is needed.

Read More: Wear a Mask, Stay Indoors

Enhanced measures have also been instated to protect horses, riders, and spectators at this weekend’s Belmont Stakes. If the air quality is over 200 all races will be canceled on Saturday, June 10.

Getty Images

Air Quality

The air quality is better than it was earlier in the week, dropping below 100 in several parts of the state, but that could change as the weather patterns change.

The air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' Air Quality Index levels in the Long Island, New York City Metro, and Western New York regions on Friday, June 9.

Credit - NYS DEC

