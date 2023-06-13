Bottoms Up & Eat Up! Adult Beverages & Food Trucks Available at FrogFest 34
Bottoms up and eat up! Here's a list of adult beverages and food trucks available at FrogFest 34.
Russell Dickerson headlines a full day of entertainment at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17. But what is there to eat and drink during the day? There's a wide variety for men and women thanks to Busch Light and Tri Valley Beverage.
Draft Beer
Land Shark
Ultra
Busch Light
Nutrl
Orange
Pineapple
Lemonade
Watermelon
Cutwater
Lime Margarita
Vodka Mule
Rum Mint Mojito
Food at Frogfet 34
Several food trucks will be on site providing plenty of food options for the day as well.
Motley Chew
Cuban Sandwiches
Wraps
Chicken Chew Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Corn Beef Rubin Rolls
Tony's Concessions
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Corn Dog
Lemonade
Fried Pickle
Mr McGills
Riggie
Greens
Sausage & Peppers
Grape Vine Euro Sandwiches
Salamone's Pizza
FrogFest 34
Russell Dickerson, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
Russell Dickerson Interview
FrogFest 34
FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed Antiques, Busch Light, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music, Bear Arms Gun Shop, Nirvana Water and CABVI.