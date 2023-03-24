USDA Recalls Over 3,000 Pounds of This Beef in New York State

Better check your fridge and freezer, you don't want to eat this latest food recall.

There are plenty of diets that tell you to avoid eating red meat. Whether you believe them or not, you should absolutely throw out this product if you don't want to get sick.

grilled beef steaks with spices isolated on white background Magone loading...

Major Beef Recall

The USDA is announcing a recall of Elkhorn Valley Packing's boneless beef chuck. The Kansas based company says approximately 3,436 pounds of their product may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

According to the company, there were various boxes containing "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS". All were boxed up on February 16th, 2023.

Credit - USDA Credit - USDA loading...

The product under recall will have the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to various distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, which includes hotels, restaurants, and institutions across the Northeast.

States that have been made aware of the recall include Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The complete list of serial numbers can be found below:

Credit - USDA Credit - USDA loading...

No adverse reactions from the meat have been confirmed as of today. The problem was found after the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) conducted a routine test of the product. The sample they took confirmed positive for STEC O103.

Any distributor should NOT sell the beef and dispose of it immediately. Customers should also throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Dallas Kenney, Elkhorn Valley Packing Director of Operations at 620-243-3308. Or email him at dallas@elkhornvalleypacking.com.

