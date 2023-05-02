Newly Renovated CNY Banquet Hall Almost Ready to Open Up for Good

If you're looking to tie the knot, you might want to check this beautiful new location first.

It's been a long process, but Nascentia Health is excited to announce Beeches Manor is almost ready to host your next event. The venue is a Women-owned, state-of-the-art banquet hall in Rome, New York. It's beautiful views, jaw dropping interior and wide open floors make it the perfect spot for any wedding, meeting or event.

Since August of 2022, Hayner Hoyt Corporation has been hard at work completely gutting and renovating the inside and outside of the building. Though it's been a long project, they are finally wrapping up the final touches.

Inside you'll find the beautiful and spacious ballroom floors, which really add to the energy in the room. They've also completely added a new bar and seating, perfect for anyone wishing to step aside for a drink or two.

The 52-acre campus will also be mixed-used as a development, offering independent and supportive housing options for seniors. It really is the perfect place for people of all ages.

Take a look at their progress from start to finish!

Beeches Manor Construction in Rome - From Start to Finish The wait is almost over! Nascentia Health's Beeches Manor is nearing completion, wrapping up over 9 months of renovations. The spacious venue in Rome, New York will soon be available for your next weeding, meeting or large event. Inside you'll find the large banquet hall, with beautiful new flooring. You can even enjoy a drink at their brand new copper top bar.

Beeches Manor will soon be open to hosting your next event. Stay tuned to their Facebook page and website for more updates.

