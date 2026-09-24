The Adirondacks Are Getting A Little Wild

The Adirondacks have been a pretty busy place lately, and thankfully, someone had a trail camera rolling to catch some of it.

Rivett's Old Forge Marina & Boat Rental shared a video of a moose caught on a trail camera, and seeing one of these massive animals wandering through the woods never gets old.

Most of New York's moose are found in the Adirondacks, but that doesn't mean you're guaranteed to see one while hiking, camping, or driving through the mountains. In fact, they're pretty elusive.

The DEC estimates there are roughly 600 to 700 moose in the Adirondack Region, and trail cameras have become one of the best ways to catch a glimpse of them.

And It's Moose Rut Season

We're heading right into moose rut season in New York. The breeding season typically happens in late September and early October, which means bulls are busy looking for cows and competing with other males.

So if you're spending time in the Adirondacks over the next few weeks, keep your eyes open. You could get lucky and see one of these giant animals, although "lucky" should not mean getting close enough for a selfie.

READ MORE: Best Place to See Moose in New York

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Moose can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, and DEC recommends giving wildlife plenty of space. If you do happen to encounter a moose, don't approach it or try to get closer for a better picture. Back away and give it room.

Moose are also most active around dawn and dusk, so drivers should be especially careful in areas where moose are known to be present.

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Then There Was A Bear...

Apparently the wildlife wasn't finished showing off.

On the same day, Rivett's shared video of a bear that decided to check out the trail camera. And this bear wasn't just walking past it. It looked like it was giving the camera a little kiss.

Black bears are common in the Adirondacks, and fall is an especially busy time for them as they load up on food before winter.

So If You See One...

Whether it's a moose or a bear, the best rule is pretty simple: admire the wildlife from a safe distance.

A moose wandering through the Adirondacks is pretty cool. A bear kissing your trail camera is pretty funny. Having either one suddenly appear next to you on the trail? That's a whole different story.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler