An aggressive bear that broke into a home in Upstate New York has been euthanized.

The black bear destroyed a kitchen inside a residence in the town of White Creek while looking for food. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called in to help.

While an Environmental Conservation Officer was at the home looking at pictures of the bear, the animal returned to the yard and became aggressive.

Bear Put Down

DEC wildlife experts advised that the bear would need to be put down humanely due to it associating the residence as a food source and displaying aggression toward humans.

The DEC’s Black Bear Response Manual states "A bear that exhibits behavior that has progressed to the point of entering homes or buildings near a home should be euthanized."

A culvert trap was set to catch the bear the next morning and it was successfully euthanized to prevent any further unsafe interactions with humans.

To report a human-bear conflict contact ECOs or a regional DEC wildlife office.

Bears in New York

There are a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 bears in New York State, according to the DEC. Everyone is being reminded to limit man-made, food sources to reduce bear conflicts. Take down your bird feeders, keep pet food indoors, and lock up trash containers. Bears learn from experience. So, if they find food, they will be back.

The DEC has tips on how to keep bears away from your property and what to do if you encounter one.

To Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Clean your grill by turning it on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors.

Lock up your trash. Bears love garbage. Keep all trash in sealed cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

Do not feed your pets outside. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

Do:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

Don't:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

If a bear approaches you: Raise your arms and speak in a loud, calm voice while backing away.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and washbasins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

