A “Bear-y” Unexpected Roadside Moment in Oneida County

Drivers along West Ava Road in Oneida County got a surprise that definitely wasn’t on their morning commute checklist—a bear cub wandering right into the roadway.

New York State Police say a passerby contacted Sergeant Station Commander Richard Kosakowski after spotting something small, furry, and very out of place near the road.

Turns out, it wasn’t a dog, or a trick of the eye. It was a bear cub—briefly turning traffic into a slow crawl as everyone tried to figure out exactly what they were looking at.

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From Road Hazard to Wildlife Rescue

Sergeant Kosakowski quickly contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which responded to safely take over the situation. Their goal wasn’t just to move the cub off the road, but to try to reunite it with its mother nearby.

Unfortunately, Mom was never found. The cub was taken to Woodhaven Wildlife Center in Chadwick, where it's being cared for.

Bear Season Is Definitely Back in New York

This time of year, it’s not unusual to see more bear activity across the state. As temperatures warm up, black bears across New York are coming out of hibernation and starting to roam in search of food—and sometimes, that brings them a little too close to neighborhoods and roadways.

READ MORE: Be Bear Aware in New York

It’s something wildlife officials have been reminding drivers about every spring: stay alert, slow down, and don’t assume the roadside will be all deer and potholes. Sometimes it’s a cub that still hasn’t quite figured out where it’s going.