A bear had to be euthanized after attacking a child in the backyard of a home in New York.

A 911 call came in about a bear attacking a child in the backyard of a home on Hickory Kingdom Road in Bedford, New York on Wednesday, August 23. The child was treated by EMS and taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bear Euthanized

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was notified when the bear refused to leave the area of the attack.

The bear continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents. The bear was euthanized by Officers on the scene.

Negative for Rabies

The bear was transported to the Westchester County Department of Health where it tested negative for rabies. “If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately,” said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD.

Bears in New York

There are anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 bears in New York State. Limiting food sources helps reduce bear conflicts.

The DEC has tips on how to keep bears away and what to do if you encounter one.

Do:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear.

Don't:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food.

If a bear approaches you: Raise your arms and speak in a loud, calm voice while backing away.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

If You're Camping

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and washbasins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

