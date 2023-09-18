CNY Apple Orchard Among Top 10 Picks For Best in the Country

There are more than 20,000 growers producing apples across all 50 states. But there are only 10 that are the best in the country and one is in Central New York.

#5: Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - LaFayette, New York

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, New York has been picked as one of the best orchards in the nation.

This family-owned orchard has been growing apples since onion farmer George Skiff and dairy farmer Andrew Beak joined forces in 1911 to plant apples on a hillside along Route 20. The rest, as they say, is history.

Beak & Skiff Photo Credit - Mary Buttolph/TSM loading...

Few Trees to Award-Winning Orchard

Beak & Skiff has grown from a small family-owned apple farm to an orchard with more than 350,000 apple trees, all hand-harvested and hand-pruned.

It's also well known for its hard cider, spirits, and wine and has won the best Apple Orchard in the nation for several years, coming in at #1 for the past two.

TSM - Kari Jakobsen TSM - Kari Jakobsen loading...

Chilling Blow to CNY Orchards

Mother Nature delivered a chilling blow to not one, but three popular apple orchards in Central New York after a late season in May.

Critz Farm in Cazenovia was forced to cancel the entire apple-picking season after being hit particularly hard during the rare frost.

It’s been a tough year for orchards all around. In fact, our state’s Agriculture Commissioner announced that many counties have been designated as disaster areas due to the frost.

North Star Orchards in Westmoreland and Old McMarley's Apple Farm in Clinton have both canceled U-pick apples this year too.

Credit - Critz Farms Credit - Critz Farms loading...

Beak & Skiff Spared

Luckily, the orchard at Beak & Skiff was spared.

Our resilient trees have blessed us with a great crop of apples this year, despite the frost!

The orchard is open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 5 PM⁠ for pick-your-own apples. There are 19 different varieties to choose from.

