An angry bar owner is calling for a boycott of ESPN and an apology after one analyst trashed Albany, and he's not alone.

One of the most historic games in the history of women's NCAA basketball took place in the state capital on Monday, April 1. More than 12 million people tuned in, the most ever, to watch Iowa take on LSU.

Moments before the end of the game ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo took the "Shot Heard Round The Capital" when she said, "Good luck finding something to do in Albany."

Lobo Low Blow

Lobo’s low blow went viral very quickly on social media, with local politicians, business owners, and residents complaining that the analyst spoiled a great night by throwing their city under the bus.

Calls for a Ban of ESPN

After Lobo's insulting comment against the tournament's host city, an infuriated Todd Shapiro, owner of the War Room Tavern, called for all bars and restaurants to cancel their subscription to ESPN.

Lobo is also being asked to issue a formal apology to the City of Albany for her insensitive comment.

