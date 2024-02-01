Take Your Taste Buds to the Mediterranean at New Restaurant Coming to CNY Mall
Take your taste buds on a trip to the Mediterranean at a new dining option coming to Central New York.
A new restaurant is opening in the center court of Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.
The new eatery will replace Jibril’s Kitchen, a restaurant that opened at the beginning of 2023 and offered authentic Halal cuisine. The restaurant got rave reviews but closed during the holidays on December 23.
Balkan Bros
Take a trip to the Mediterranean without ever leaving Central New York.
Balkan Bros is coming and the new restaurant will offer Mediterranean-based food.
What do they have in the Mediterranean? Fresh tomatoes, olives, fish, lemon, feta, and mint, make delicious dishes like stuffed grape leaves, moussaka, shish kebabs, and fattoush salad.
The new Balkan Bros in Sangertown Square Mall center court should be open sometime in mid-February. It's the perfect time to get out of the cold winter and travel somewhere in the Mediterranean, even if it's only in your mind and your mouth.
Get Cozy in New Store
A new store opened up in the mall just before the holidays.
Just Cozy offers a variety of items that are all designed to be comfy and cozy.
Leggings
Hats and Mittens
Slipper Socks
Scarves
Blankets
Biker Shorts
