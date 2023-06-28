Newest Arrival: Adorable Baby Giraffe Takes First Steps at CNY Animal Park

Meet the newest addition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Jasmine, the female giraffe, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Saturday, June 24.

"We are very excited about this new addition to The Wild," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

All went well during Jasmine's birth but Taylor says the 6-foot head-first drop, was a little nerve-wracking.

Feisty Little Lad

The new bundle of joy for Jasmine and Jase, weighed in at over 100 pounds and stands more than 6 feet tall. He may have just been born but Taylor says the baby is "feisty already." He's just so dang adorable too. Just look at that face!

Baby Needs a Name

The baby joins sister Jahzara who was the first giraffe born at The Wild Animal Park almost 2 years ago. Taylor will have a contest to allow fans of the park to name the newest addition.

Since his entire family have names that start with J, it would only make sense to call him something that begins with the same letter. Jack, Jasper, or Jordan, as in Michael. He is pretty tall after all.

Want to get an up close and personal look? Taylor says if all goes as planned, mom and baby should be out for the public to see this weekend.

Giraffe Feeding Station

The new giraffe feeding station at The Wild not only provides more room for the animals to roam but also gives you a chance to get even closer.

The original feeding station had steep stairs due to a lack of space, creating problems for anyone with a disability or in a wheelchair.

"We decided to more than double the size of our giraffe yard for the animals, but we also opened the new feeding station that is fully accessible to all of our guests."

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

Take a virtual tour to see everything The Wild has to offer.

