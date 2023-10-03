Oh My Gourd! New York Farmer Grows Award Winning Pumpkin

Oh, my gourd! That's one great pumpkin, Charlie Brown. A New York farmer grew an award-winning pumpkin that's worth $5,000.

The 28th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York.

Scott Andrusz and his Andrusz Giants team from Williamsville, New York, had the winning pumpkin. It weighed in at 2023 pounds for 2023. Not quite as big as last year's record-holding pumpkin the same team brought in.

Record Pumpkin in 2022

Andrusz Giants set a record for America's heaviest pumpkin at The Great Pumpkin Farm's annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off in 2022.

The 2,554-pound gourd beat the old record by 26 pounds.

World Record Pumpkin

The team was a long way from the world record though. That belongs to Stefano Cutrupi, a man in Italy whose Guinness World Record pumpkin weighed in at 2,702 pounds back in 2021.

$5,000 Pumpkin

Andrusz Giants won $5,000 for having the heaviest pumpkin again for 2023.

You can see the 2023-pound pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Farm, one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit, according to Trips to Discover. Just one of several national recognitions the farm has received over the years. Country Living, the Travel Channel, and the Huffington Post have all recognized the experience you can have with the whole family in Clarence, New York.

The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival, where there are also rides, a corn maze, apple cannons, a pumpkin patch, and food runs through October 31.

Step Inside New York Pumpkin Farm Named One of Best in the Country Take a look inside the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York named one of the best in the country. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams