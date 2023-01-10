Asian Anyone? New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Central New York

Asian anyone? The wait is over. A new sushi restaurant has finally opened in the former Moe's in North Utica.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea is open. And they serve so much more than just tea. You can enjoy sushi burritos, rice bowls, and the famous ramen.

"Taichi Bubble Tea comes from the mystic Oriental Ying Yang philosophy to bring balance and goodness in life of our costumers. With the means of the exquisite taste of natural tea leafs, rich milk flavor and original bubbles, we pursue to bring you a new happy day."

Tai Chi in New York

Tai Chi Bubble Tea first opened in 2015. The company has expanded across the country and has several locations in New York, including Syracuse, Rochester, Ithaca, and now North Utica.

The new Tai Chi Bubble Tea is located in the former Moe's building at 90 North Genesee Street in Utica.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 9:30 PM.

You can even order online. Check out the menu at Taichibubbletea.com.

Utica BBQ Opens

There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own.

Chance Borawski is the man behind the restaurant in Central New York that just opened a few months ago. He transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream to offer top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.

Utica BBQ serves up melt-in-your-mouth dishes you'd expect to see at a five-star restaurant in New York City, but without the Big Apple prices. There are traditional options like brisket, ribs, and chicken with your choice of sides. And once it's gone, it's gone. But there are also unique dishes that you have to try.

Korean Sticky Ribs

The Korean Sticky Ribs with carrot slaw and crushed peanuts are to die for. The meat falls off the bone and the flavors....oh my God! It was the three words you could hear over and over throughout the restaurant during the soft opening for family and friends.

Try it for yourself. Utica BBQ is located at 244 Roosevelt Drive in Utica. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday and you can stay up to date on the menu and hours on the Facebook page.

