For the first time in nearly 8 decades, a beloved ice cream shop in Central New York, will not open its doors this summer.

Known for its classic soft-serve cones and nostalgic charm, the shop has been a staple for generations of locals seeking a sweet treat during the warmer months.

If you grew up in Syracuse, chances are you’ve got a soft spot (and maybe a soft-serve cone) from Arctic Island. Whether it was post–Little League celebrations, first dates, or just a hot July afternoon with sprinkles on top, this family-run ice cream stand has been part of the city’s summer rhythm for 77 years.

Arctic Island, famous ice cream stand won't open for first time in 77 years

No Sundaes This Summer

This summer, something’s different. For the first time since it opened in 1947, Arctic Island won’t be opening its doors. That’s right—no cones, no sundaes, no pulling into that familiar parking lot that smells faintly of waffle cones and childhood.

The decision comes from the current owner, who took over in 2020 and kept the tradition alive through a pandemic and countless scooping seasons.

This year, though, life behind the scenes got more complicated. Between staffing issues and the personal demands of running a small business, the choice was made to hit pause for the summer of 2025.

It’s not necessarily the end—more like a long nap for a place that’s earned one. And while the lights may be off for now, hope remains that Arctic Island could return in the future.

The business is up for sale and the owner has even offered to train the new owners.

"This is a great site for new development or business has a loyal customer base, outstanding supplier relations, and just needs someone with the time to carry on the legacy."

Hopefully someone can carry on the tradition and keep this beloved summer staple alive for future generations.

Whether it’s a local entrepreneur with a passion for ice cream or someone ready to scoop up a piece of Syracuse history, the hope is that Arctic Island will find new hands—and new stories—to keep its sweet legacy going.

